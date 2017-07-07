This Kim Kardashian Lookalike Is Actually Hotter Than The Real KKW

To say Chloe Saxon is a Kim Kardashian fan is an understatement.

She copies everything Kim does: from clothes to hair to make-up…and is even thinking about getting butt implants!  Chloe lives in Manchester, England…but is originally from Miami, Florida.

Apparently the bug to get some cosmetic surgery done is spreading to her best friend Munis Ahmed: who Chloe thinks looks like Zayn Malik (she wants him to get jaw fillers).

Is it just me…or is Chloe Saxon hotter than the actual Kim Kardashian?  Check out some pics below.

