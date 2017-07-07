The Worst U.S. City For Recreation Is Irving

July 7, 2017 7:51 AM By JT
On a recent list of 2017’s Best & Worst Cities for Recreation, Irving, Texas was 100 on the list…out of 100.

WalletHub’s analysts looked at 100 of the largest U.S. cities where recreation is a high priority.  They took into account the cities’ recreational facilities, quality of the parks, the weather, basic living costs and accessibility of entertainment.

Here’s where other Texas cities ranked: El Paso #25, Austin #28, Houston #34, San Antonio #52, Laredo #56, Dallas #57, Fort Worth #62, Plano #65, Arlington #77, Lubbock #78, Corpus Christi #86, and Garland #87.

Source: WalletHub

