Just in time for Spider-Man Homecoming to come out on Friday. The guys at Screen Junkies wanted to make you appreciate what a good Spider-Man film can be like, by taking you back to what a bad Spider-Man can be.

Just take a look at the crapfest that is The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

That’s the series that starred Andrew Garfield in the Spidey suit. It has Jamie Foxx as Electro as the main villain in it.