Texas Going To Have State Inspired Budweiser Bottle

Budweiser is dropping their new line of packaging, they will be “brewery-market inspired bottles and cans.” The bottles represent the 11 states where Budweiser is brewed. That includes Texas, Missouri, Colorado, California, Georgia, Virginia, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. At the bottom of the cans and bottles, Bud replaced “The King Of Beers” with each individual state’s motto.

.@Budweiser is raising a glass to Texas with its limited edition summer packaging https://t.co/R4JB3xFgeH pic.twitter.com/js8uwErBLQ — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 6, 2017