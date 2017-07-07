Prince Harry Visits Family with Ill Child, Brightens Day

The famous Prince Harry visited a home in Northern England where the child has a rare chromosome disorder called Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome, meaning he as profound and complex needs, said in an article on time.com.

Prince Harry’s charity, WellChild, which helps families who has ill children, gave Elizabeth McOmish-Rooney and her 5 children, including Oliver Rooney, the ill child, a total backyard makeover where her 5 boys can play altogether.

Elizabeth thanked Prince Harry for the beautiful and kind gesture of giving her child Oliver a place to where he can also play with his 4 other brothers and says “It’s going to give us a space all the family can use. Previously, Oliver has had to be kept away from the other boys because of the condition of the garden at the bottom; now we’re all going to be able to play together,” she tells local reporters.

Prince Harry will visit a local children’s hospital to meet caretakers and families who have ill children.

In June, Prince Harry invited caretakers to a WellChild party to reward them for their great services to ill children.

I love Prince Harry and how he is given back to his community!

-Marco A. Salinas