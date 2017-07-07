NYPD Finds Massive Bomb That Turns Out To Be Just A Time Capsule

July 7, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Army Navy Store, Bomb Scare, Danceteria, Evacuation, Flatiron, missile, NYC, Time Capsule

People were forced to evacuate the Flatiron in NYC after a ‘suspicious package’ was found. The object appeared to be a very large vintage missile, about 3 ft long and 16 in in diameter. Upon further investigation the bomb turned out to be just an old time capsule, belonging to the now shut down club, Danceteria.

Danceteria was a popular New York night club which saw its peak in the 1980’s. The missile was just a hollow shell, purchased from an Army Navy store. It was first hung inside the club until the owners decided to make it into a time capsule.

The clubs old owners claimed that everyone simple forgot about the missile. At the time they intended to leave it undisturbed for 10,000 years.

Via Gothamist

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live