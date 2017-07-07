NYPD Finds Massive Bomb That Turns Out To Be Just A Time Capsule

People were forced to evacuate the Flatiron in NYC after a ‘suspicious package’ was found. The object appeared to be a very large vintage missile, about 3 ft long and 16 in in diameter. Upon further investigation the bomb turned out to be just an old time capsule, belonging to the now shut down club, Danceteria.

Danceteria was a popular New York night club which saw its peak in the 1980’s. The missile was just a hollow shell, purchased from an Army Navy store. It was first hung inside the club until the owners decided to make it into a time capsule.

The clubs old owners claimed that everyone simple forgot about the missile. At the time they intended to leave it undisturbed for 10,000 years.

Via Gothamist