Man Replies To Wedding Date Request On Twitter: 3-Years Later They’re Married!

Llia Apostolou and Phil Gibson’s relationship started in an unusual way: on Twitter! How often can you track the beginning of a couple’s relationship in tweets? Check it out below!

Are you a man? Can I borrow you for a wedding next weekend? Bonus points if you can source a baby that I can pretend is mine too. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

@Llia I can do this, I've got a suit and everything! — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 6, 2014

@philgibson01 See you at the altar. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

@Llia It's a date! Just a date though, right? — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 6, 2014

@philgibson01 is this how internet dating works? — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

@Llia My Grandma already wants to meet you. — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 6, 2014

@philgibson01 that's nice and all, but I didn't invite her to my wedding. No, wait, THE wedding. Slip of the tongue. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

All of that social media flirting paid off, because the two just got married! Congrats, Llia and Phil!

Did it! Here's me and my wife @Llia on the way back from the registry office. pic.twitter.com/Q117Rx1XE2 — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 4, 2017

