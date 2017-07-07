Man Replies To Wedding Date Request On Twitter: 3-Years Later They’re Married!

Llia Apostolou and Phil Gibson’s relationship started in an unusual way: on Twitter! How often can you track the beginning of a couple’s relationship in tweets? Check it out below!
All of that social media flirting paid off, because the two just got married! Congrats, Llia and Phil!
Source: BroBible
Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.