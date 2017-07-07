Jack’s Nine @ 9: Dance

Friday, July 7
It can be a means of social communication or bonding, used in ceremonies, as a method of expression…or just a great song. It’s the Nine @ 9 for our favorite “Dancing” songs. Now get on top of your cubicle and start moving to close out the work week.
Don Henley-All She Wants To Do Is Dance
Irene Cara-Flashdance…What A Feeling
Hooters-And We Danced
Michael Sembello-Maniac
Young MC-Bust A Move
Madonna-Vogue
Bruce Springsteen-Dancing In The Dark
Abba-Dancing Queen
Billy Idol-Dancing With Myself