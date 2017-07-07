Jack’s Nine @ 9: Dance

July 7, 2017 9:40 AM By JT
Friday, July 7

It can be a means of social communication or bonding, used in ceremonies, as a method of expression…or just a great song.  It’s the Nine @ 9 for our favorite “Dancing” songs.  Now get on top of your cubicle and start moving to close out the work week.

Don Henley-All She Wants To Do Is Dance

Irene Cara-Flashdance…What A Feeling

Hooters-And We Danced

Michael Sembello-Maniac

Young MC-Bust A Move

Madonna-Vogue

Bruce Springsteen-Dancing In The Dark

Abba-Dancing Queen

Billy Idol-Dancing With Myself

