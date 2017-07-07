Grunge Musical to Feature Nirvana & Soundgarden

By Abby Hassler

The Seattle Repertory Theatre is developing a new musical based on the grunge movement in 1990s Seattle. The musical will feature an original, fictional storyline with music from the era from iconic bands like Nirvana Soundgarden, according to Variety.

The show’s creators will also have access to songs from the Smashing Pumpkins and Alice In Chains, as the music will be drawn from a publishing catalog owned by BMG.

The former manager of Nirvana, Janet Billig Rich, is working on the project. According to the project, the storyline will focus on a grunge musician and the rival who may have killed him.