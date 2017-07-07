Dedicated Employee Delivers Pizza Straight Through the G20 Protests

As world leaders gather in Hamburg, Germany for the G20 summit, many have gathered at the convention center to protest the event. The riots and chaos have been no match for one man in particular. A Domino’s pizza delivery guy was spotted recently zipping through the crowds trying to get to his destination.

It’s unclear if the person who ordered the pizzas was a protester or someone who’s address just happen to be across all of those riots. One thing is for sure though: people love pizza and pizza delivery guys are a godsend. As the man was making his way through the crowds he was received with applause and photographers snapping away. The video was originally posted on Reddit by user coolsubmission.

Not all heroes wear capes!