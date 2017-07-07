City of Dallas Calls for ‘Weekend of Honor’ to Pay Tribute to Fallen Officers Killed a Year Ago Today

A year ago today, five police officers were killed in an ambush making it one of the deadliest incidents involving American law enforcement since the terrorist attacks of 9/11. The event hit Dallas particularly hard, and now the city is on a continuous path of recovery with the unwavering support of its citizens.

The city of Dallas has lined up a series of tributes for a ‘Weekend of Honor’ to pay tribute to those five fallen officers and to give thanks to our law enforcement for their service. The tributes started today at 10 a.m. when law enforcement across the state illuminated their light bars in honor of Texas officers.

Another tribute started at 11 a.m. at El Centro College, where standoff with lone gunman, Micah Xavier Johnson, occurred.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m. Friday, a tribute expected to attract thousands will be held in front of Dallas City Hall, at 1500 Marilla St., for an event called “Tribute: 7/7”. All attendees are asked to register in advance for the event, which is free.

The commemoration will continue Saturday, with A 5K “Run for the Blue” at Trinity Groves as part of “Value of a Life Festival.” The event will start at 6:30 a.m. Race entry is also free, though participants will have the option to make a donation during registration. All proceeds will go to the families of slain police officers.

At 10 a.m. Saturday motorcycle ride will take place and make its way down to the Southwest Center Mall.

Another event that will take place at Southwest Center Mall as well is an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the longest chain of people making a heart shape with their hands. You are asked to register prior to arrival.

The Dallas Police Department released a statement “July 7th – One Year Later” that you can read below.

One year ago today, the brave men and women of the Dallas Police Department unknowingly embarked on what is globally known as the greatest loss of life in law enforcement since September 11, 2001. We were ambushed on our own streets and the City of Dallas lost five officers. Those remaining placed themselves and their emotions aside and fought the good fight until the threat was overcome.

Every day, but especially today, we remember the men who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the citizens of Dallas, the men who left behind their loved ones to protect people they did not even know.

Though we mourn, we will continue to serve the citizens and provide a safe environment for the City of Dallas. We recognize that we could not have made it through this year without the unwavering support from not only the citizens of Dallas, but from citizens the world over.