Blac Chyna Claims Rob Kardashian Physically Abused Her

According to a series of legal documents obtained by TMZ, Rob Kardashian physically abused Blac Chyna when they were still together. Chyna claims that back in April Rob began to say hurtful things about their son, King. When she told him to stop he allegedly screamed, “I can say whatever the f*** I want!” He then grabbed her phone, pushed her to the ground and began, “aggressively shoving me by the side of my arm and hitting me on the thigh.” She added that, Rob has been violent with me in the past and I am afraid to be around him.”

Blac Chyna has already begun the process of filling for a restring order. She and her team are hoping the judge will grant an order which will keep Rob form getting within 100 yards of her. They also are pushing for the ability to record any communication with Rob that might violate the restraining order.

