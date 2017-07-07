[AUDIO] Kesha Breaks Silence After Jerry Seinfeld ‘Hug Rejection’

The viral video of Kesha getting hug rejected by Jerry Seinfeld left her “hug traumatized”, said in an article on toofab.com.

She breaks the silence during an interview with Hits 1 on SiriusXM, telling them her side of the story and what went through her mind. Kesha loves to hug people and her fans, but then she realized that Seinfeld wasn’t a hugger and mentions that she “should’ve known better”.

After the incident, Seinfeld told his side of the story and what went through his mind when that happened, he says, “I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star … I don’t know everyone,” he tells in an interview with Extra’s AJ Calloway.

“I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” he says. “When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality, I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere… hug is not first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

Kesha did learn the hard way, but got a major redemption! Check out the interview.

-Marco A. Salinas