Dallas Fire and Rescue report that a two alarm fire was set at an LGBT community center in South Dallas. Officials arrived on scene at the 1800 block of Peabody Avenue at 6am on Friday morning. The fire was extinguished after only an hour. No one was injured in the fire.

A spokesman for the Dallas Fire Department released a statement confirming that the fire was indeed arson, “The fire was determined to be incendiary in nature, and was set at some point at the rear of the building.”

Via NBC DFW