15 Things You Didn’t Know About Billy Kidd

July 7, 2017 10:20 AM

 

 

  1. I played bass in hard rock bands in high school and college

10676329 10207297004651780 3077316369126641838 n 15 Things You Didnt Know About Billy Kidd

 

2. I once thought about switching careers and becoming a TV weatherman.

3. I watched MTV religiously in the 80s

4. I grew up in Colorado and move to North Texas about 20 years ago

970744 10201357305883023 89164423 n 15 Things You Didnt Know About Billy Kidd

5. I always wanted to be a DJ. It looked like so much fun and it is!

billy dj1 15 Things You Didnt Know About Billy Kidd

6. I thought Eddie Van Halen was the coolest guy ever.

7. I raced dirt bikes in middle school

20160329 175139 15 Things You Didnt Know About Billy Kidd

8. I like to eat out a lot in North Texas. Especially Tex Mex

9. I still buy CDs because I like the liner notes

billy cd 15 Things You Didnt Know About Billy Kidd

10. I’ve always wanted to visit Vancouver

11. I like reading historical fiction

12. I love living in North Texas! The people are nice, the food and shopping are great and there are tons of incredible concerts every year.

13. I had pretty much every Star Wars toy when I was A kid

billy star wars 15 Things You Didnt Know About Billy Kidd

14. I perform stand-up and improv comedy as a hobby

15. If I could have and other job it would be a rock star!

billy better than ezra 051217 15 Things You Didnt Know About Billy Kidd

 

