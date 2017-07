How far is too far? We don’t really know, but the fidget spinner craze continues and this time, it’s for your nipples. Behold Fidgetiddies, fidget spinners for your nipples. This is not a joke and honestly it was only a matter of time, right? The creative woman behind this goes by Carita de Pincel on Twitter.

The inventor herself provided a tutorial video for anyone who would like to make their own, and included a few pictures herself.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN FIDGETIDDIES™ pic.twitter.com/78ONTwzq30 — manu (@caritadepincel) July 6, 2017

hi everyone i have been working on something that absolutely no one asked for pic.twitter.com/now4kG8ZYA — manu (@caritadepincel) July 4, 2017

Where will the fidget spinner craze go next?