Whataburger Customers Buy Plane Ticket For Employee So She Can Meet Her Great-Grandson

Dawn Henley first started working at the Whataburger off Fort Worth Drive in Denton over 16 years ago.

She’s so close to all of her customers, she calls them her “Whatafamily.” Customer Sandra Crafts said, “She just takes care of her customers so well. She makes us feel so good to be here. I don’t know anybody in any place I’ve been that I’ve noticed as much as her.”

Henley has called Sandy “one of her angels,” and only proves just how tight-knit the Whatafamily is. Henley’s first great-grandson was born June 7th, and although she her boss gave her all the time off to go visit, she couldn’t afford the travel costs to Indiana. Two customers, Janelle and Richard Burch, heard of her predicament, and surprised Henley with a round-trip ticket, three new pieces of luggage, and $60 to check her bags on the plane.

Henley said she “lost it” after receiving the gift, and told the couple she knows she’d never be able to repay them, but hopes that “something happens in their life that makes them this happy. They’re just great people.”

Henley is excited to meet her great-grandson, and equally excited to see her son, who she hasn’t seen in nine years. She said, “I really love my job. I have the best boss in the world. I have the best customers. I love my customers.”

Via Denton RC

