Wellness Vlogger Eats Poisonous Plant On Camera Thinking Its Aloe Vera

Natural remedies are great, but the problem is they usually don’t come with a label, so you really need to know what you’re doing. One vlogger out of China learned that lesson the hard way when she mistook a poisons plant for aloe vera. Eating aloe is a new trend in China, and many vloggers are filming themselves consuming the plant for all its health benefits.

During a live broadcast the 26-year-old vlogger took a bite what turned out to be Agave americana, a particularly nasty plant which when consumed causes burning and swelling in the throat. As she took her first bite, the vlogger remarked that the plant was surprisingly bitter. Luckily she quickly realized that something was wrong and managed to get herself to the hospital in time.

Via Mashable