VIDEO: Murray State Dorm Spontaneously Explodes

July 6, 2017 5:16 PM
If you’ve got a kid going off to college this year we apologize in advance if this video adds to your college anxiety. The security camera footage above shows the spontaneous explosion of a dorm at the Murray State University in Kentucky. The explosion, which happened on Jun 28th, was so powerful that it managed to turn the camera, which was positioned across a parking lot. Several nearby buildings were also damaged in the blast, and people reported being able to feel the explosion from off campus. Thankfully only two people were injured.

Authorities say the blast was caused by a sudden buildup of natural gas which then combusted.

