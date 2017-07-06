Things Women Can Do To Guarantee A Second Date

How are you supposed to act on a first date? Are you supposed to let them do all the talking and essentially interview them? What’s the appropriate amount of flirting?

These are questions that will probably never have a definitive answer, but matchmaker and dating coach Karenna Alexander offered some tips for women that will all but secure a second date.

Dress Like You’re On A Date

Leave the sweatpants and sweatshirt at home! If you look great, you’ll FEEL great!

End The Date First

Don’t linger and cut it short so if he wants to see you again, he has to make a second date!

Make Him Wonder

Make him wonder if you are interested in him. If you come on too strong, he might feel like you’re smothering him, or he might confuse you an easy hookup.

Let Him Do Most Of The Talking

With the same line of thinking as ending the date first and making him wonder, if you let him do the majority of the talking, and he’s interested in more about you, he’ll have to make that second date

Remember To Keep Things Lighthearted And Fun

Well this one seems kind of obvious since it is a date after all.

