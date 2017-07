Summer is great, but it comes with its fare share of problems. July in Britain means flying ant season. As the ants begin to search for mates thousands come out of the wood work. Unfortunately these ants decided to descend on Wimbledon this year. These very small bugs covered the courts on Wednesday. Some say they even got into their mouths, noses and ears.

Though the ants didn’t effect the outcome of any match, they very obviously overwhelmed a few players.

Via NY Times