Slain Dallas Officers Receive New Memorial

July 6, 2017 8:26 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, DART, July 7 2016, memorial, officers, Police

Commemorations for the five officers who gave their lives to protect the City of Dallas one year ago Friday started today, with a special ceremony unveiling a new memorial.

A new memorial was unveiled off the Trinity Strand Trail in the Stemmons Corridor, featuring six plaques mounted on stones that form a circle around a flagpole.

One plaque tells the tragedy of the ambush against the city, while the other five name the four Dallas officers and DART officer who were killed – Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Brent Thompson and Patrick Zamarripa.

Dallas Deputy Chief Christina Smith explained: “This is somebody in the community that really wanted to do something for our officers. That’s what makes it so special to me.”

Mike Morgan and Jim Lake Jr., partners in the Jim Lake Co. donated the memorial.

“They’re individuals, Once that uniform comes off, they’re no different than you and I.” Morgan said. “And people need more of that. Just because he has a gun strapped on, he still has the same heart, the same mental capacities and everything that you and I do. But his profession is serving us.”

“We need to quit fighting and hating and just being ugly toward each other.” Valerie Zamarripa, one of the fallen officer’s mother said. “Have respect for one another. Let’s try to love each other. No matter who you are, what you are.”

