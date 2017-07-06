Rangers Place Elvis Andrus On Paternity Leave As He Anticipates Birth Of Son

Elvis Andrus is going to be a daddy.  The Rangers have placed their star shortstop on MLB’s paternity leave list, as he and his wife, Cori Febles, anticipate the birth of their first child, a son.

The Rangers made the move before their series finale against the Red Sox Wednesday.  MLB’s paternity leave state that the player is required to miss the team’s next game, which would be tomorrow against the Angels, but no more than three games.

Andrus is one of the five MLB players eligible to be selected to the All Star Game roster through a fan vote.  This is the first time in his MLB career that Elvis will not be on the Rangers’ active roster.  The team recalled infielder Jurickson Profar from Triple-A Round Rock as a replacement.

