North Texas’ Largest Home Just Sold At Auction

The Champ d’Or, which translates to “field of gold,” is the largest estate in North Texas. The luxurious property just sold at auction. Sadly Concierge Auction will not release the sale price until after the official closing, but the property is estimated at around $52 million.

The house itself is an overwhelming 48,000 square-feet, while the surrounding property is 40 acres. The mansion, located in Denton County, was built to resemble the Vaux-le-Vicomte chateau in Paris, back in 2002. It most recently exchanged hands in 2012 after over 500 hundred showings.

The house features six bedrooms, a media room, exercise room, bowling alley, wine cellar, multiple kitchens, sauna and steam room, tennis court, game room, both indoor and outdoor pools, and a tea room, which has been modeled after New York’s Tavern on the Green.

For pictures of the luxurious palace click here.

Via NBC DFW