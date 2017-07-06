Minneapolis Airport Failed 95% Of Security Tests

July 6, 2017
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was subject to multiple security tests last week, by a group of undercover federal agents. The TSA failed an alarming 95% of the tests. The ‘Red Team’ was able to sneak past security with a variety of weapons, explosives and drugs 17 out of 18 times. The tests were stopped after the failure rate reached 95%.

This is not the first time the TSA have failed random security tests. Back in 2016 the same airport failed to stop the agents 9 out of 12 times. The TSA have refused to comment on the poor test results.

