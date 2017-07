Joey “Jaws” Chestnut inhaled 72 hot dogs at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, which was good enough for his 10th title in 11 years.

The average American eats 70 hot dogs a year, according to the Hot Dog & Sausage Council. Joey Chestnut just ate 72 in 10 minutes. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 4, 2017

And just in case you’re thinking about it, 72 hot dogs is not exactly healthy for you. Now the average american eats 70 in a year, Joey Chestnut put all of this in his body in TEN MINUTES!

Joey Chestnut Wins, Eats 72 Hot Dogs & Buns: Calories: 20,160

Fat: 1,296 g

Cholesterol: 2,160 mg

Sodium: 56,160 mg

Protein: 720 g — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 4, 2017

Major League Eating is a sport not for the faint of heart…or stomach.

