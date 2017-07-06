Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1984

July 6, 2017 9:40 AM
Thursday, July 6

The year was 1984…The first solo Transatlantic flight in a helium balloon happened….If you saw Ghostbusters in theaters, it onyl cost you two dollars and fifty cents…and it was my best friend Billy Kidd’s FAVORITE year in music…OF ALL TIME…so today, I let Billy pick the songs!

 

Night Ranger-Sister Christian

The Cars-Drive

Madonna-Borderline

Duran Duran-The Reflex

Dan Hartman-I Can Dream About You

Quiet Riot-Cum On Feel The Noize

U2-Pride (In The Name Of Love)

Denise Williams-Let’s Hear It For The Boy

Van Halen-Jump

