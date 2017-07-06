Jack’s Nine @ 9, 1984

Thursday, July 6
The year was 1984…The first solo Transatlantic flight in a helium balloon happened….If you saw Ghostbusters in theaters, it onyl cost you two dollars and fifty cents…and it was my best friend Billy Kidd’s FAVORITE year in music…OF ALL TIME…so today, I let Billy pick the songs!
Night Ranger-Sister Christian
The Cars-Drive
Madonna-Borderline
Duran Duran-The Reflex
Dan Hartman-I Can Dream About You
Quiet Riot-Cum On Feel The Noize
U2-Pride (In The Name Of Love)
Denise Williams-Let’s Hear It For The Boy
Van Halen-Jump