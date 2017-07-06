Flushed Birth Control Is Turning Male Fish Female In Britain

July 6, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Birth Control, Britain, Fish, Freshwater, Gender, Study

According to a new study of freshwater fish in Britain, male fish are being turned into females. This is all due to a number of chemicals found in birth control, cosmetics, cleaning agents, and plastics. When these products are flushed down drains the gender altering chemicals make their way to populations of freshwater fish.

The male fish effected are now showing reduced sperm count, less aggressive behavior, and even egg production. Charles Tyler, a professor at the University of Exeter, said that, “We are showing that some of these chemicals can have much wider health effects on fish [than] we expected.”

Tyler went on to say that there is actually a wide variety of chemicals that are dramatically effecting marine life, “Other research has shown that many other chemicals that are discharged through sewage treatment works can affect fish, including antidepressant drugs that reduce the natural shyness of some fish species, including the way they react to predators.”

Via NY Post

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live