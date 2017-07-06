Flushed Birth Control Is Turning Male Fish Female In Britain

According to a new study of freshwater fish in Britain, male fish are being turned into females. This is all due to a number of chemicals found in birth control, cosmetics, cleaning agents, and plastics. When these products are flushed down drains the gender altering chemicals make their way to populations of freshwater fish.

The male fish effected are now showing reduced sperm count, less aggressive behavior, and even egg production. Charles Tyler, a professor at the University of Exeter, said that, “We are showing that some of these chemicals can have much wider health effects on fish [than] we expected.”

Tyler went on to say that there is actually a wide variety of chemicals that are dramatically effecting marine life, “Other research has shown that many other chemicals that are discharged through sewage treatment works can affect fish, including antidepressant drugs that reduce the natural shyness of some fish species, including the way they react to predators.”

