Company Offering Snortabale Chocolate As A “Drug-Free Stimulant”

How much do you think you really love chocolate?

Enough to eat it? Absolutely. Enough to drink it? Totally! What about snorting it?

Huh? Wait, what?

Coco Loko is a company that produces snortable chocolate. They market it as a “drug-free stimulant” and it contains cacao powder, along with ingredients found in energy drinks like gingko biloba, taurine and guarana.

Nick Anderson is the founder of Legal Lean, the parent company over Coco Loko. He became obsessed with snortable chocolate after seeing the trend develop in Europe over the last few years. According to Nick, snortable chocolate “is the future.”

Via Jezebel

