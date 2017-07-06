Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to Youngest Victim of Manchester Attack

July 6, 2017 10:47 AM
Ariana Grande paid an emotional tribute Tuesday night during her show in Buenos Aires to Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing, on what would have been her ninth birthday. From Leyland, Lancashire, Roussos was a part of the bombing attack that took place following an Ariana Grande performance that killed 22 people total.

Grande sang her version of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” for the first time at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, and she sang it again Tuesday night. After singing the final note, Grande blew a kiss to the sky and said “Happy birthday, Saffie.”

The singer also took to Instagram to post her tribute to the victim.

What's newwwww, Buenos Aires Argentina, I love you ☁️ Saffie, we're 💭 of you baby 🎂

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

On what would have been Saffie’s ninth birthday, many in Manchester also released hundreds balloons in her honor.

