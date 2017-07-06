Andrew Garfield Is Taking Heat For His Comments About Being A ‘Gay Man’

Andrew Garfield is facing some backlash after making several remarks about his sexuality. When asked about how he prepared for an upcoming role, where he plays a homosexual man, Garfield said that he watched ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race.’ Garfield went on to say that, “Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act — that’s all.”

People have since taken offense to what the actor’s comments, taking to Twitter to express their outrage.

Andrew Garfield is "gay without the physical act" because he watches RuPaul. – Rich Straight White Men Try To Be Interesting Vol. 53 — akili (@broxbeeble) July 6, 2017

Andrew Garfield says he's gay because he watches RuPaul's Drag Race. You know, like that kid who thinks he's Asian because he watches Naruto — Justin Whang 🐙 (@HotPikachuSex) July 6, 2017

Andrew has since made several other statements, attempting to correct himself, “As far as I know, I am not a gay man. Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?”

Via CNN