In June, Alamo Drafthouse announced that every Wednesday, teachers would be allowed entry for a free movie as long as they brought their IDs from their school or university.

Well, they have decided to extend their offer, and now teachers can get their free weekly movie through August!

The same rules still apply. You must present valid identification from a school or university, and you MUST purchase tickets on location at the box office.

Via Guide Live

