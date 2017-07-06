A Competition for the 10 Most Beautiful Homes in Dallas Features Some Impressive Contenders

Ever driven through a neighborhood in Dallas and thought to yourself, “That’s a lovely house”? If you’ve said it before, chances are that house might be on this list of one hundred beautiful homes that all wear the “Most Beautiful” crown right now. One hundred homes were chosen all through Dallas as part of D Home‘s “10 Most Beautiful Homes in Dallas” competition and the contenders are nothing short of impressive.

D Magazine is asking readers to vote for the most beautiful home in Dallas and we have to admit, it’s pretty hard. The mix of modern architecture and beautiful landscapes make this quite tough to decide on. Homes along Swiss Avenue to Highland Park to Oak Cliff are all on the list and you can view the entire gallery here.

So far the top three competitors are homes on Crescent Avenue, Mockingbird Lane, and Swiss Ave. You can see each house’s ranking in the photo gallery as well.