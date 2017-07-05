We Just Got Some Huge Hits About The Next ‘Doctor Who’

July 5, 2017 4:55 PM
Every few years one big ‘Doctor Who’ sprouts back up, ‘Who will be the next Doctor?’ Well, it looks like we might not have to wait to see who the thirteenth Doctor will be. BBC might have just dropped a huge hint about the identity of the next Doctor on Tuesday night.

During ‘Newsnight’ we got a recap of everything we know about the next Doctor, and all sings point to a woman. That’s some huge news for die hard Who fans but that’s not all we got.

There have been rumors for a while that ‘Fleabag’ star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, might be the next Doctor, but in a recent interview with the British actress she might have given it away.

Check out the clip above and be the judge for yourself.

