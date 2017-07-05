Volvo Will Phase Out All of Its Gas-Only Cars by 2019

Volvo announced Wednesday morning that it aims to phase out most of its internal combustion cars by 2019, which will be powered either fully electric or hybrid. It hopes to eventually get rid of all internal combustion cars. The move follows Tesla’s lead in bringing vehicles that will no longer rely only on internal combustion engines of any kind.

Luxury car provides besides Volvo have been planning the electric-vehicle shift for months with BMW said to reveal an all-electric version of its 3-Series sedan and Mercedes-Benz announcing plans to invest in a brand new battery car brand based in China.

Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson has announced the company plans to sell one million electric vehicles by 2025. At the moment, Volvo’s long range models can travel about 300 miles on a single charge with current technology, but it is looking for suppliers for new and better batteries. Last year alone, Volvo sold 534,332 various cars in 100 countries, which is an increase from 2015.

Could Volvo’s announcement and the efforts of other car brands create a seismic shift away from the regular internal combustion engines for good?