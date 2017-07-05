VIDEO: Disney World Hot Air Balloon Crash Lands In Alligator Infested Waters

A hot air balloon filled with 17 people crash landed in a retention pond filled with alligators in Florida. The balloon landed near Disney World in Orlando. Most of the passengers were tourists there to see the park.

The pilot was making a routine landing when there was an, as of yet, unexplained shift which forced an emergency landing in the pond to avoid power lines. The FAA is currently investigating the crash.

Luckily no one was injured in the crash. The basket remained upright until it got close to the bank, allowing everyone to get off with relative safety. However, one passenger, a 7-year-old boy, did swallow some pond water during the landing but was treated on scene.

