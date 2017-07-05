Tourist Has Arm Bitten Off By Crocodile After Wandering Into Lagoon To Urinate

July 5, 2017 6:46 AM By JT
Filed Under: Alcohol, arm, Cancun, Crocodile, Drunk, inebriated, lagoon, Tourist

Just after 3:30 am Sunday morning, a security guard at the Hotel Le Blanc in Cancun heard screams coming from a nearby lagoon.

Arriving at the scene, he found a man who wandered into the water looking to use the restroom, because hey, Cancun.  As he was settling in, a crocodile emerged from the water, and took hold of the man’s right arm, and severed it at the elbow.

Paramedics quickly attended to the man, and he was taken to a private hospital, but doctors could not save his arm, and amputated his arm due to the injuries.  Authorities believe alcohol may have played a part in the incident.

The Nichpute Lagoon is pretty known for its croc attacks.  In 2015, a man lost his life after being dragged underwater by a crocodile.  He was also intoxicated.

Via Riviera Maya

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live