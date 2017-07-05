Tourist Has Arm Bitten Off By Crocodile After Wandering Into Lagoon To Urinate

Just after 3:30 am Sunday morning, a security guard at the Hotel Le Blanc in Cancun heard screams coming from a nearby lagoon.

Arriving at the scene, he found a man who wandered into the water looking to use the restroom, because hey, Cancun. As he was settling in, a crocodile emerged from the water, and took hold of the man’s right arm, and severed it at the elbow.

Paramedics quickly attended to the man, and he was taken to a private hospital, but doctors could not save his arm, and amputated his arm due to the injuries. Authorities believe alcohol may have played a part in the incident.

The Nichpute Lagoon is pretty known for its croc attacks. In 2015, a man lost his life after being dragged underwater by a crocodile. He was also intoxicated.

Via Riviera Maya

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter