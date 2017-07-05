The 4th Of July Is One Of The Most Dangerous Holidays Of The Year

Holidays are actually pretty dangerous times. By far the biggest danger comes from driving, especially with winter holidays when the driving conditions can get rough. People drink more than usual on the holidays, its just a fact of life, and more drinking means there’s a higher chance that someone behind the wheel will be under the influence.

Surprisingly our Independence Day beats out a lot of winter holidays in terms of bodily harm. The National Security Council actually announced back in 2014 that the 4th was in fact the most dangerous holiday of the year. Between 2008 and 2012 the 4th (127 avg) had more car related deaths per year than New Years (122 avg).

Of course there’s also fireworks. Every year thousands of people hurt themselves mishandling fireworks. But what you might not know is that the 4th also means a spike in gun related deaths. This is due in part to the Independence Day tradition of firing guns into the air. There are a surprising number of accidents that come from stray bullets. Also cities that struggle with gangs, like Chicago and Houston see an increase in shooting over the holiday weekend. This is because people use the noise from fireworks to mask the sound of gun fire.

Via Forbes