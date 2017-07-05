Snuffer’s Teams With Lakewood Brewing Company To Benefit Guns & Hoses Foundation In Honor Of Fallen Dallas Officers

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic shootings that occurred in downtown Dallas, leaving five police officers without their lives.

In order to honor the victims, Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar has teamed with local brewery Lakewood Brewing to host fundraiser benefitting the Guns & Hoses Foundation of North Texas. For every pint of Lakewood All Call sold at any Snuffer’s location from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 16, Lakewood will donate $1 to the foundation, and Snuffer’s will match it.

Steve Chambers, Snuffer’s Director of Operations, said, “What happened here in Dallas one year ago was truly heartbreaking and it reminded all of us at Snuffer’s that our freedoms aren’t free. And while we can never adequately repay these brave men and women for their service, we do have the opportunity to raise money for the families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice for our city and its residents.”

