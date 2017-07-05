Rob Kardashian Might Be Looking At ‘Revenge Porn’ Charges For Posting Explicit Pictures Of Blac Chyna

For those of you out of the loop. There’s been a whole lot of drama circulating around Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiance, Blac Chyna. Basically Rob claims he got proof that Chyna was cheating on him as recently as the 4th. Rob reacted by posting a series of very explicit pictures of his ex all over social media. Some of the pictures that were taken down were quickly reposed by Rob.

This act falls into the category of ‘non-consensual pornography,’ according to multiple legal experts. The state of California has a number of ‘revenge porn’ laws, which protect people form this exact sort of thing. The law was passed back in 2013 it includes intentional distribution of “identifiable images of another person’s intimate body parts under circumstances in which the persons agree or understand that the image shall remain private, the person distributing the image knows or should know that distribution of the image will cause serious emotional distress, and the person depicted suffers that distress.”

If charged Rob could face up to six months jail time as well as some hefty fines.

Via PEOPLE