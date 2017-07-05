Reporter Gets Puked on During Live Fourth of July Broadcast, Carries on Like a Champ

Let’s just take a moment to appreciate those reporters out there who have to cover the many Fourth of July celebrations that happen every year, often times full of rowdy drunk people. One reporter had the unfortunate event of not only covering one of these drunken parties, but also getting puked on.

KTLA reporter and anchor, Wendy Burch, was reporting live from an Ironman competition that took place at Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles for Fourth of July. Part of the competition, as stated on the Ironman website, was to run a mile, paddle a mile in the ocean and chug a six-pack of beer as fast as you can. The event website even says, “First to finish without puking wins!” Many should’ve seen where that was heading!

In the middle of interviewing a competitor, another competitor who couldn’t hold it any longer projectile vomited all over the interviewee and the anchor. Luckily, Burch didn’t get hit with puke as much as her interviewee. The best part? The glitch in the segment that took place right after.

According to a blog post written by the anchor, she was unaware that she was no longer on the air due to the glitch, and she continued to interview revelers on the scene. What a champ! See the footage below.