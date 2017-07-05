Police Called After Neighbor Complains About Slip N Slide. They Decide To Go For A Ride.

The police were called to a Fourth of July block party in Asheville, North Carolina after a neighbor called complaining that a DIY Slip n Slide constructed by one of the dads was blocking the road.

When officers Carrie Lee and Joe Jones arrived at the scene, they found no such obstruction, and let the partygoers enjoy the rest of their holiday. That is of course, after each had a turn on the slide for themselves.

We've gone viral! Slip and slide Officers Jones & Lee were live on @morningdosetv this morning! Great start to the 4th! pic.twitter.com/9xuc0EhAvv — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) July 4, 2017

Officer Jones initially did not want to go down the slide, and thought his size gave him a built-in excuse. “I thought I was going to be able to get out of it, because I’m too big to fit in a trash bag,” he said. “But then when the kids pulled out this big raft … I had no choice.”

When asked how the ride was, Jones said, “My butt is wet.”

Via CNN