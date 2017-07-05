New Photographic Evidence Suggests Amelia Earhart Survived her Crash

July 5, 2017 8:39 PM
Eighty years have passed and the world is still captivated by the Amelia Earhart story, as she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in her attempt to become the first female pilot to circumnavigate the world.

Although she was declared legally dead in 1939, neither her or her navigator, Fred Noonan’s remains have been found. The mysterious crash has led to numerous theories as to what exactly happened to Earhart and Noonan.

A new History Channel documentary reveals, an alleged formerly top secret photograph in the National Archives was found that appears to show Earhart and Noonon, on a dock surrounded by island natives.

earhart New Photographic Evidence Suggests Amelia Earhart Survived her Crash

The picture’s caption reads that it was taken in 1937 on Jaluit Atoll in the Marshall Islands. The Japanese controlled those islands at the time.

Documentary ‘experts’ say the unidentified Caucasian gentleman photographed has the the same hairline and nose, as Noonan. They also say the woman’s short hair and pants are the same style as that of the iconic Earhart style. Even further, some believe the Japanese Warship is towing something that appears to be the same length as Earhart’s plane.

earhart close New Photographic Evidence Suggests Amelia Earhart Survived her Crash

“For decades, locals have claimed they saw Earhart’s plane crash before she and Noonan were taken away,” NBC News wrote of the History Channel documentary. “Native schoolkids insisted they saw Earhart in captivity.”

This theory, whether far-stretched or not, suggests Earhart and Noonan were taken captive as suspected spies and imprisoned by the Japanese.

