Morrissey Says He Was Terrorized by Italian Police Officer

By Abby Hassler

Taking to social media, Morrissey accused a police officer in Rome of harassing him in public yesterday (July 4) in what he calls a “deliberate act of terror.”

In a Facebook post from Sam Esty Rayner, who is Morrissey’s nephew, Rayner wrote that the former Smiths frontman was stopped by a police officer and asked for his “papers.”

According to the post, the officer kept Morrissey for 35 minutes, demanding that he show him papers, shouting loudly, acknowledging he knew who the musician was and even brandished his firearm. Morrissey told the officer, “I know the law, I know my rights, and you have no reason to stop me.”

Commenting on the situation, Morrissey wrote, “This was a deliberate act of terror by this Officer, who had no personal identification, but whose Polizia 113 motor-bike had the plate G2458. I had not broken the law or acted suspiciously. The officer unlocked his gun and held it as he screamed into my face. Some people came to my rescue. This happened outside the Nike store, and many people filmed the obviously insane officer. I believe he recognized me and wanted to frighten me. I did not back down even though I believed he was about to shoot me. I urge people to beware of this dangerously aggressive Officer. He might kill you.”

