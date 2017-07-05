Man Wearing Leggings on Head Robs Bank in Grapevine

Grapevine police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank Thursday at gunpoint. According to The Dallas Morning News, the man walked into the First Bank Texas around 4:15 p.m. carrying a gun and small white plastic bag with leggings on his head. There were no holes for eyes and mouth on these leggings. The bank is located on State Highway 114.

Police report he ordered everyone to get on the ground and then demanded money from a teller. He managed to fire a shot into the floor while he was filling the bag with cash and asking other tellers for more money.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the man is still at large and thought to be armed and dangerous.

You can see surveillance footage below.