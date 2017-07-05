Man Tries To Remove Bees In Garage With Fireworks. Burns Garage Down.

Michigan man Mike Tingley noticed an infestation of bees had accumulated in his garage.

Like any good homeowner, he took swift action to remove the hive before their numbers grew. However, Tingley probably should have thought of a different method of bee removal. Tingley decided that the smoke and pyrotechnics from fireworks would vanquish the insects. And they did, but unfortunately, the fireworks took the garage down as well.

Tingley’s wife and daughter were both home at the time of the fire, but luckily, nobody was hurt. Tingley told MLive, “We really weren’t going to celebrate the Fourth of July so much as we just have fun in our backyard, we like to have barbecues, we had a patio back there. It is depressing losing a place where we had a lot of fun, but everyone is safe and that’s the main thing.”

Via NY Post

