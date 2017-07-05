Jeopardy Used “Stay Woke” As One Of Its Categories

Jeopardy is in the top five of shows you always watched when you stayed home from school, right?

If not, it’s definitely in the conversation, and it’s hard to believe that it has been around for over fifty years! It’s really pretty incredible, but what’s even more incredible, is that even fifty years later, the show still manages to stay culturally relevant and totally hip with the times.

Take for instance, an episode that aired last week. Most of the questions had been answered (or with Jeopardy is it the answers had been questioned?) and the board was limited to just three categories: “Second City TV,” “‘Eco Friendly,'” and “Stay Woke.” YES you read that right, Jeopardy used Stay Woke as a category!

Jeopardy really has a "Stay Woke" category today 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xIMDMpOtUh — Eric Kotchi (@ekotchi) June 30, 2017

For their purpose, the category had questions/answers about sleeping issues and stimulants. We would give anything for a clip of Trebek saying “Stay Woke.”

Via Buzzfeed

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter