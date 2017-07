Wednesday, July 5

To celebrate MTV’s 30th anniversary, Billboard asked its users to rank the best music videos, in their opinion, from everyone’s favorite decade the 1980s. And to be honest, this list is hard to disagree with.

Police-Every Breath You Take

Aerosmith/Run DMC-Walk This Way

Duran Duran-Hungry Like The Wolf

Peter Gabriel-Sledgehammer

Prince-When Doves Cry

Cyndi Lauper- Girls Just Want To Have Fun

A-ha-Take On Me

Madonna-Like A Prayer

Michael Jackson-Billboard

Via Billboard