Ed Sheeran Just Quit Twitter

July 5, 2017 6:10 PM
Twitter is the worst! It’s just a platform where mean people thrive. It’s become a place of saying hurtful things to anyone from behind a computer screen without repercussion.

It’s gotten so bad that Ed Sheeran is done with Twitter altogether. The singer said…

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.”

He will keep the account open, but it will only post things from Instagram.

Since the announcement, Lady Gaga has posted her love for Ed Sheeran, calling for more respect and working harder to be kinder to each other.

We love you Ed Sheeran!

