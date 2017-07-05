Ed Sheeran Just Quit Twitter

Twitter is the worst! It’s just a platform where mean people thrive. It’s become a place of saying hurtful things to anyone from behind a computer screen without repercussion.

It’s gotten so bad that Ed Sheeran is done with Twitter altogether. The singer said…

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.”

He will keep the account open, but it will only post things from Instagram.

Since the announcement, Lady Gaga has posted her love for Ed Sheeran, calling for more respect and working harder to be kinder to each other.

What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity. A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

We love you Ed Sheeran!