Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Damien Wilson Arrested For Aggravated Assault

Police arrested Damien Wilson, a linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, on Tuesday night. Wilson was picked up at 8pm in the parking lot of the Toyota Stadium during the Frisco Freedom Fest. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bail was set at $20,000.

No other information has been released. The Cowboys issued a short statement shortly after the arrest:

“We are aware of the situation, and we are in the process of gathering information. We will not have a comment at this time.”

There’s no telling how bad this might get for Wilson but with the preseason right around the corner there’s a chance he’ll be missing some games.

Via NBC DFW